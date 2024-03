Texas Rangers lineup for March 26, 2024 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Richard Fitts for the BoSox.

We have the final exhibition game. It is an afternoon game. After a day off tomorrow, we then have Opening Day on Thursday.

Huzzah.

Dane Dunning and Jon Gray are apparently going to both pitch today, and Andrew Knizner is behind the plate, after Jonah Heim started yesterday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — RF

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Langford — LF

Walsh — 1B

Knizner — C

Taveras — CF

1:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -135 favorites.