Spring Finale Exhibition Game Thread: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers

They’re putting up the bunting and hanging the banner at The Shed as the world champion Texas Rangers will play one final exhibition against the Boston Red Sox this afternoon before the defense of their first ever championship begins in earnest on Thursday.

RHP Dane Dunning gets a final tune up before the season begins for Texas against RHP Richard “Dick” Fitts (no relation) for Boston.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RED SOX RANGERS Jarren Duran - LF Marcus Semien - 2B Rafael Devers - 3B Corey Seager - SS Trevor Story - SS Evan Carter - RF Masataka Yoshida - DH Adolis Garcia - DH Tyler O'Neill - RF Josh Jung - 3B Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Wyatt Langford - LF Ceddanne Rafaela - CF Jared Walsh - 1B Connor Wong - C Andrew Knizner - C Pablo Reyes - 1B Leody Taveras - CF Richard Fitts - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com, or catch the game on TXA 21. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!