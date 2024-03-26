Montgomery to D-Backs, per reports

Jordan Montgomery, a hero of the Texas Rangers playoff run and key part of the Rangers winning their first title, is joining the team Texas vanquished, the Arizona Diamondbacks, per reports.

The 31 year old Montgomery was acquired by the Rangers from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2023 in a deal that saw Thomas Saggese and TK Roby go to St. Louis. He was terrific down the stretch and in the playoffs, and there appeared to be mutual interest in Montgomery returning to Texas for 2024 and beyond.

However, the Rangers stayed away from big, long-term contracts this past offseason, and Montgomery was reportedly looking for seven years at more than $20 million per year. His market didn’t develop as hoped, and with Opening Day being tomorrow, Montgomery apparently opted to take the best deal out there rather than drag things out into the season. Arizona May have prompted to make this move at least in part due to Eduardo Rodriguez starting the season on the injured list with a lat strain.

Reports indicate it is a one year, $25 million deal with a $25 million vesting option.

UPDATE — Per Jon Heyman, who should know: