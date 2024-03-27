The 2024 LSB predictions thread

Opening Day for the defending champion Texas Rangers is exactly one day away.

So it is time for an official predictions thread here on Lone Star Ball Dot Com.

Make your official predictions in regards to whatever you feel like predicting for the 2024 Texas Rangers, or MLB in general if you like.

I will start.

In 2024:

Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford will each appear on MVP ballots

Jacob deGrom will pitch meaningful — and high quality — innings in the playoffs

Jack Leiter will pitch in the majors

The Rangers will finish second to the Braves in the majors in runs scored

Andrew Heaney will be traded in July

What say you, in regards to the 2024 Texas Rangers?