Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson is wondering if Wyatt Langford might bat third in his Major League debut to provide a right handed bat at the top of the lineup.

Keith Law is not optimistic about the Rangers’ chances to win the AL West, much less repeat as World Champions.

Jim Bowden is making his league award predictions and has Wyatt Langford as the AL Rookie of the Year.

The DMN has a roundup of predictions and the national pundits seem to all agree that Houston is likely to win the AL West and Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford are going to be great.

The DMN also had a round table in order to make their own predictions.

Evan Grant’s prospect countdown has reached number 5, the Rangers’ top pitching prospect Brock Porter.

Wyatt Langford wore the “going to make the roster” number 82 during spring training but will be rocking 36 in the regular season, which is also the number he wore in college.

Evan Grant’s three observations from the last spring training game aren’t exactly dripping with optimism.

There are still a ton of players in camp, but most of the decisions left to be made are on the pitching side of things.

Jordan Montgomery has finally landed somewhere.

Evan Grant’s final spring training postcard focuses on the gastronomic greatness available in Arlington for 2024.