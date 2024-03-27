Lorenzen, Hernandez to the i.l., Barrero outrighted

The Texas Rangers announced today that pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Jonathan Hernandez will start the season on the 10 day injured list. In addition, infielder Jose Barrero has cleared waivers and been outrighted by the Rangers,

Pitchers Jacob Latz, Yerry Rodriguez and Jose Urena have made the team, Chris Young announced, as has first baseman Jared Walsh. Young says that barring something unexpected the roster is set for Opening Day.

Barrero being outrighted clears a spot on the 40 man roster, and means that he stays in the organization for the time being. He had been claimed on waivers a few weeks ago from the Cincinnati Reds. He is a former top prospect who is out of options, which is why Cincinnati waived him.

Presumably, Tyler Mahle will go to the 60 day injured list tomorrow to clear a second 40 man roster spot, which will be occupied by Urena and Walsh.