Initial minor league rosters announced

The Texas Rangers have announced the minor league rosters for the start of 2024 for their full season affiliates.

The AAA roster includes both the Duffys — Matt and Danny — even though Matt opted out of his deal a few days ago. Other free agent NRIs who are listed with Round Rock include Andrew Knapp, Chasen Shreve, Jesus Tinoco, Shane Greene, Adrian Sampson, Blake Taylor, Sandro Fabian, Derek Hill and Elier Hernandez.

Grant Anderson is also listed on the AAA roster, which resolves the “are we sure Brock Burke made the Opening Day major league roster instead of Anderson?” question.

The Frisco position player group is a bit underwhelming in terms of prospects, at least once you get past Abi Ortiz. Aaron Zavala is probably the next best prospect among the position players at Frisco, and then, I don’t know, Maximo Acosta? Cody Freeman?

There are some interesting names among the pitchers. Zak Kent, who was at AAA to end the 2023 season, is in Frisco to start the year, along with the “hey, remember these guys we traded for, they are healthy now!” pairing of Avery Weems and Dane Acker. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa and Emiliano Teodo are among those in the pen.

Sebastian Walcott is starting the year at high-A, which is an aggressive assignment. Cam Cauley, Anthony Gutierrez and Yeison Morrobel are also at Hickory. Brock Porter highlights the pitchers there.

Marcos Torres, a 19 year old outfielder who got a last season promotion to Down East after a nice stint in the ACL, is back at Down East. Others of note include Gleider Figuereo, Chandler Pollard, Echedry Vargas, and Tommy Specht.

Jose Corniell is not listed. Scott Lucas pointed out on Twitter that he was scratched from the prospect game roster and hasn’t seemingly pitched since March 9, so he’s likely injured.