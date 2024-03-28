Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Bruce Bochy wants his players to enjoy the hoopla tonight because they earned it.

The Athletic has some Opening Day odds and projections, and they have Texas as adding six wins from 2923.

Kevin Sherrington thinks the Rangers chances of a repeat were hurt by not signing Jordan Montgomery.

Jared Walsh has made the big league roster to fill in for Nathaniel Lowe, and says he feel pretty close to his old self after battling neurological symptoms and being ye eyed off the Angels.

Late sign Michael Lorenzen will open the season on the IL, as he joined the team too late to play in any Cactus League games and fully prepare for the season.

The bullpen has, through internal growth and external additions, hopefully improved over last year’s terrible regular season showing.

Evan Grant has a tier-by-tier breakdown of the Rangers roster.

Two Ranger pitching prospects have been shut down for the first two months of the season with elbow inflammation.

Wyatt Langford may have had an abbreviated minor league career, but this franchise has a history of that.

Evan Grant finishes out his prospect countdown with the top 3.