New Wyatt Langford shirt from Breaking T

Today is Opening Day for the defending World Champion Texas Rangers.

And in case you’ve missed the news, they will have rookie Wyatt Langford in the Opening Day lineup.

Langford, selected fourth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rangers less than nine months ago, will be part of one of the best lineups in baseball this year.

For Langford’s debut, Breaking T has released a Wyatt Langford shirt that you can grab and add to your Rangers wardrobe.

And while you’re at it, you can also grab an Adolis Garcia “They Don’t Boo Nobodies” shirt, or a Corey Seager Scream shirt, if you haven’t already done so.

Just click here and load up.