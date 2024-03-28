Rangers trade Kent to Guardians

The Texas Rangers have traded pitcher Zak Kent to the Cleveland Guardians for international bonus pool money, the team announced today. Kent was on the 40 man roster, and his departure means there are now 38 players on the 40 man roster. (Well, the Texas Rangers’ PR account says there are 39 players on the 40 man roster, but Chris Young said yesterday Jose Barrero had cleared waivers and been outrighted, so him and Kent being off leaves us at 38.)

The expectation had been that Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle were both 60 day i.l.-bound, which would create, along with the Barrero outright, three empty spots on the 40 man roster for the Rangers to add Jared Walsh, Wyatt Langford and Jose Urena, all of whom have made the Opening Day roster. However, Young indicated yesterday that Scherzer to the 60 day i.l. wasn’t a given. This would seem to indicate that there is a belief that Scherzer, who is coming back from back surgery, could be back before Memorial Day.

As for Kent, the 2019 9th rounder out of VMI was added to the 40 man roster after a solid 2022 season, which he split between Frisco and Round Rock. He spent much of 2023 on the injured list, however, ultimately making three starts in the ACL and ten starts for Round Rock before appearing in five games in the Arizona Fall League.

Kent was part of the round of early cuts in camp, so this isn’t really shocking. I thought Cole Winn or Dustin Harris might have been more on the bubble for Kent in terms of losing a 40 man roster spot, although it may be that getting the international bonus pool money for Kent made the Rangers more willing to part with him than risk losing Winn or Harris for nothing.

Of course, it is Cleveland, and they work magic with pitchers, so don’t be surprised if Kent is vying with Cole Ragans for the Cy Young Award in 2028.