Rangers make final moves, set Opening Day roster

The Texas Rangers announced today that they have made the following moves:

Tyler Mahle has been placed on the 60 day injured list

Jonathan Hernandez, Michael Lorenzen and Max Scherzer have been placed on the 15 day injured list, retroactive to March 25

Grant Anderson, Marc Church and Justin Foscue have been optioned to AAA Round Rock

Jared Walsh and Jose Urena have had their contracts purchased from AAA Round Rock

In addition, while this was not part of the announcement the Texas Rangers PR account tweeted out, Wyatt Langford’s contract has presumably been purchased, as well.

With Zak Kent having been traded earlier today, this puts the Rangers’ 40 man roster at 40.

Here are the players on the 26 man roster for Opening Day:

Cody Bradford

Brock Burke

Dane Dunning

Nathan Eovaldi

Jon Gray

Andrew Heaney

Jacob Latz

Jose Leclerc

David Robertson

Yerry Rodriguez

Josh Sborz

Jose Urena

Kirby Yates

Jonah Heim

Andrew Knizner

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Josh Smith

Jared Walsh

Evan Carter

Adolis Garcia

Travis Jankowski

Wyatt Langford

Leody Taveras