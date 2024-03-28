Rangers make final moves, set Opening Day roster

The Texas Rangers announced today that they have made the following moves:
Tyler Mahle has been placed on the 60 day injured list
Jonathan Hernandez, Michael Lorenzen and Max Scherzer have been placed on the 15 day injured list, retroactive to March 25
Grant Anderson, Marc Church and Justin Foscue have been optioned to AAA Round Rock
Jared Walsh and Jose Urena have had their contracts purchased from AAA Round Rock
In addition, while this was not part of the announcement the Texas Rangers PR account tweeted out, Wyatt Langford’s contract has presumably been purchased, as well.
With Zak Kent having been traded earlier today, this puts the Rangers’ 40 man roster at 40.
Here are the players on the 26 man roster for Opening Day:
Cody Bradford
Brock Burke
Dane Dunning
Nathan Eovaldi
Jon Gray
Andrew Heaney
Jacob Latz
Jose Leclerc
David Robertson
Yerry Rodriguez
Josh Sborz
Jose Urena
Kirby Yates
Jonah Heim
Andrew Knizner
Ezequiel Duran
Josh Jung
Corey Seager
Marcus Semien
Josh Smith
Jared Walsh
Evan Carter
Adolis Garcia
Travis Jankowski
Wyatt Langford
Leody Taveras
