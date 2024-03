Texas Rangers lineup for March 28, 2024 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Justin Steele for the Cubs.

It is Opening Day for the defending World Champion Texas Rangers.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Langford — DH

Heim — C

Duran — 1B

Carter — LF

Taveras — CF

6:39 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -120 favorites.