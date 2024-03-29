Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers are 1-0.

Kennedi Landry writes about Jonah Heim’s redemption via walkoff to beat the Cubs on opening night.

Evan Grant has thoughts from a win that keeps the party going in RangerLand.

Grant also writes about the mess that happened in the top of the ninth inning and how ball don’t lie, in so many words.

Jeff Wilson says yup Jonah Heim and the Rangers definitely got shafted there, but all’s well that ends well.

Shawn McFarland writes about the rookie debut of Wyatt Langford.

Kevin Sherrington touches on the strong opener from Nathan Eovaldi and asks if the rest of the staff can keep it rolling early.

The Rangers also raised a banner before the game.

Elsewhere Wilson writes that Max Scherzer avoided the 60 day IL and could even return as soon as late May.

Mic’d up Josh Jung talked about Fortnite while casually handling 5-3 groundouts.

The Rangers made some room on the 40-man roster by trading away Zack Kent.

MLB dot com has a list of every ranked prospect that cracked a big league roster to start the year.

Michael Lorenzen is set to start for Round Rock on Saturday.

And finally, the Rangers are selling an ungodly amount of merch.

That’s all for this morning. The undefeated Rangers have that weirdly-placed off day today and will resume the series with the Cubs on Saturday.

Happy baseball!