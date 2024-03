Good morning, folks...

Wyatt Langford hit two more home runs on Saturday, giving him three in two days.

Shawn MacFarland has his Three Observations from Rangers camp, which includes positive performances from some young players.

Kirby Yates is healthy again and ready to contribute to the Rangers bullpen in 2024.

The Rangers bullpen could also get a boost from a full, healthy season from Josh Sborz.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.