Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

The champion Texas Rangers are hitting the road to Mesa, Arizona where they will get their first look at the Oakland Athletics in what is soon to be their last look at the Oakland Athletics.

RHP Dane Dunning is set to make the start for Texas opposite LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS ATHLETICS Marcus Semien - 2B JJ Bleday - CF Evan Carter - LF Zack Gelof - 2B Ezequiel Duran - SS Brent Rooker - DH Andrew Knizner - C Seth Brown - RF Sam Huff - DH Miguel Andujar - 1B Blaine Crim - 1B Shea Langeliers - C Travis Jankowski - CF Abraham Toro - 3B Davis Wendzel - 3B Esteury Ruiz - LF Sandro Fabian - RF Max Muncy - SS Dane Dunning - RHP JP Sears - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch from Hohokam Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!