Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Kennedi Landry’s off-day piece is a long one on how Wyatt Langford went from Florida Gator to Texas Rangers starter in 280 days.

Kevin Sherrington spoke with Rangers reliever and trophy presenter Josh Sborz about what it’s been like for the last five months as a world champion.

Shawn McFarland has a piece on what to expect from Cody Bradford with the lefty set to make his season debut on the hill today.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the Rangers’ break camp rosters and minor league squads.

Elsewhere, the Rangers are coming to FuboTV.

And finally, when you think of Nelson Cruz you think of his historic time with the Mariners and all those deep playoff runs right?

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Cubs play game No. 2 of 2024 tonight at 6:05.

Go Rangers!