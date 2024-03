Owen White started the season opener for the Round Rock Express. White went four innings, allowing four runs, striking out six, walking two and giving up a home run. Cole Winn went two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Beau Taylor, Grant Anderson and Chasen Shreve each threw a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris went 1 for 3 with a walk. Davis Wendzel and Justin Foscue each had a hit.

