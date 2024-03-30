The Texas Rangers World Series ring

The Texas Rangers 2023 World Series Champions ring has been released, and it is blinged out.

The Texas Rangers Twitter account released the ring picture and includes all the details:

Down to the details. pic.twitter.com/0hfKIdgKSY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

Pretty fancy, huh?

For those who aren’t familiar, aren’t aware, or just would like to hear about it again, let me remind you that this the 2023 Texas Rangers were the first Rangers team to win the World Series. The 2010 and 2011 Texas Rangers made it to the World Series but ended up being defeated both years.

The 2023 Rangers team eked into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, and had to go to Tampa Bay to face the Rays. Texas swept the Rays in a 2-0 series, then swept the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in the ALDS. Going up against the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Texas won the first two games in Houston, lost three in a row at home, and then won the final two games to knock off the defending World Champions.

In what seemed like almost an afterthought after the grueling Houston series, the Rangers went up against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series and won in five games.