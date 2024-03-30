Texas Rangers lineup for March 30, 2024 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

The Rangers and the Cubs square off today in Game Two of the 2024 Major League Baseball Championship Season for both teams. With a righthander starting for Chicago, Jared Walsh is in the lineup, Evan Carter moves up to third, and Wyatt Langford is again the DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Langford — DH

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

6:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.