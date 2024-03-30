2-0 - Kiss the ring: Rangers enjoy spoils, then 11-2 victory over Chicago

The Texas Rangers scored eleven runs while the Chicago Cubs scored two runs.

Throughout the offseason, the Rangers seemed in need of a veteran starting pitcher in the mold of playoff hero Jordan Montgomery and instead they just kept penciling Cody Bradford into the rotation.

After a nice first frame to begin his year, Bradford gave up a single and then allowed a two-run dong on a flat, fat fastball down the middle to Dansby Swanson and I found myself rolling my eyes with Texas trailing 2-0. Were they really going to defend their title with a 90 MPH tossin’ lefty with a number of career big league starts that he can still count on two hands as their second night offering?

Of course, then Bradford settled in and tossed three addition innings without allowing a run as the bats got to work putting him in position to earn a victory. Overall he finished with a respectable line of 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K.

It’s uncertain for how long Bradford will remain in the rotation with Michael Lorenzen playing the part of the veteran brought in late. For now, however, I’m sure the Rangers would gladly take more outings like tonight.

Throughout the spring, with Gold Glove/Silver Slugger first baseman Nathaniel Lowe injured for practically the first time in his career, the Rangers seemed in need of a temporary solution at first base and they just kept penciling in NRI Jared Walsh into the lineup despite the impression that he was something of a retread.

Of course, Walsh homered in his first at-bat as a Ranger after watching the rest of the entire franchise collect career-defining bling during pregame. He doubled in his second at-bat and finished the game a triple shy of the cycle with three runs scored and two RBI.

One has to think that there likely isn’t a spot for Walsh once Nathaniel Lowe gets back. For now, however, I’m sure the Rangers would gladly take more nights like tonight.

Player of the Game: Walsh deserves it but he doesn’t have the jewelry and he’s not our World Series MVP. That guy, Corey Seager, went 4-for-5 tonight with a run scored and two RBI and a run scored.

Overall, the Rangers had 16 hits, homers by Walsh, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Jung, and the only player without a hit, Evan Carter, walked twice. This lineup is going to be a problem for the other guys.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this celebratory season-opening series with a chance to sweep as RHP Jon Gray will make his season debut on the mound for Texas opposite LHP Jordan Wicks for Chicago.

Sunday afternoon’s finale first pitch from The Shed is set for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.