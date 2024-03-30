Thoughts on an 11-2 Rangers win

Rangers 11, Cubs 2
- That was shades of the early season 2023 Texas Rangers. The offense jumped on the opponent early, put up some crooked numbers, then iced it with a huge eighth inning.
- Cody Bradford is not who you would expect to see a defending world championship team with a payroll approaching Alex Rodriguez’s contract with the Rangers roll out for Game 2 of the season. That’s especially true given that Bradford would seem to be essentially keeping this rotation spot warm until the newly signed Michael Lorenzen is ready for action after a AAA tuneup or two.
- But that Cody Bradford, he’s got some grit. He’s got that Baylor Bear gumption about him. He can allow a two run homer in the top of the second in front of a packed crowd to put the Rangers in a 2-0 hole early, shake it off, keep his chin up, and keep the Cubbies off the board going forward.
- Fun fact — Bradford allowed a total of three hits, all of which came with no one out in the second. A Christopher Morel single, a Dansby Swanson home run, and an Ian Happ single. After that, Bradford retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced — and the one in that stretch who reached safely, on a walk, was erased on an Ian Happ GIDP.
- Bradford needed just 76 pitches to get through five innings, going through the order exactly two times before turning things over to the pen. He generated 10 swings and misses in those 76 pitches, which, you know, is a higher percentage than I’d expect from Cody Bradford. Seven of those swings and misses came on his fastball, which the Cubs swung at 21 times. If you can generate whiffs a third of the time with your fastball, I think you’re doing pretty good there.
- Josh Sborz, David Robertson, Kirby Yates and Brock Burke all threw a shutout inning apiece, with a minimal amount of drama and excitement. And really, isn’t that what we all want from a bullpen — a minimal amount of drama and excitement?
- Jared Walsh crushed the ball in his Rangers debut. In his first official at bat for Your Defending World Champion Texas Rangers, he cranked a Kyle Hendricks changeup out into the right center field seats for a game tying two run bomb.
- Its always nice to see your team respond to the other team taking the lead by immediately erasing that lead in the next half inning in a forceful fashion. I mean, it would be better to just never have your team trail, but let’s not be greedy.
- Walsh, as you will see below, hit two more balls later in the game even harder than the home run. It was an extremely impressive introductory display for the hometown crowd.
- Adolis Garcia homered in the third to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead, and then another run scored the next inning, and then the offense quieted down in order to lull the Cubs pitchers into a false sense of security before erupting for six more runs in the eighth inning. The late outburst was capped off by a Josh Jung upper deck shot that came on the heels of an Adolis Garcia sacrifice fly that, per Statcast, would have been out in 21 of the 30 parks in MLB. The boys were boppin’.
- Corey Seager had a four hit night, his third as a Ranger and 12th of his career. Yeah, I know, it seems kind of amazing Seager only has a dozen 4 hit games.
- Everybody in the starting lineup got a hit except for Evan Carter, who walked twice. Everybody in the starting lineup got on base at least twice except for Adolis, who, of course, homered, and Jonah Heim, who doubled.
- Josh Smith, Travis Jankowski and Andrew Knizner all got to get into the game in the top of the ninth, so every position player has now appeared in a game for the Rangers this season. I don’t know that this matters or is relevant, but it is not like I’ve ever let whether something matters or is relevant affect whether or not I talk about it.
- Jankowski is the Jankster, according to me, and I think I want to call Andrew Knizner the Knizzler. Sadly, Josh Smith’s name does not lend itself to a fun nickname like that. I should probably put the tiny grey cells to work figuring out a good nickname for him along those lines.
- Anyway, happy times.
- Cody Bradford topped out at 91.4 mph with his fastball, averaging 90.4 mph. Josh Sborz reached 96.5 mph with his fastball. David Robertson’s cutter topped out at 93.6 mph. Kirby Yates hit 93.5 mph with his fastball. Brock Burke’s fastball maxed out at 96.3 mph.
- Jared Walsh had a home run at 106.9 mph, a double at 112.5 mph, and a single at 109.8 mph. Wyatt Langford had a 111.4 mph single, a 102.0 mph single, and a 101.0 mph fly out. Josh Jung had a 104.9 mph exit velocity on his home run. Corey Seager had a 104.8 mph single. Marcus Semien had a 103.1 mph single. Jonah Heim had a 102.4 mph double. Adolis Garcia’s home run was 100.8 mph off the bat, and he had a 101.6 mph sac fly.
- Texas goes for the sweep on Easter Sunday. Go hunt for them eggs in the morning, because the Rangers will be hunting fastballs in the afternoon.
