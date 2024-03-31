Minor league update for 3/30/24

Michael Lorenzen started for Round Rock, allowing three runs in 2.2 IP, walking two, striking out three and allowing a home run. Jack Leiter went five extremely impressive innings, striking out nine, walking no one, and allowing two runs on a two run homer to the next to last batter he faced. Marc Church allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out one and walking one.

Davis Wendzel homered. Jonathan Ornelas was 4 for 4 with a homer. Justin Foscue was 2 for 5. Dustin Harris was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Sam Huff had a double.

Round Rock box score