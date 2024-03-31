Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Chicago Cubs yesterday by a score of 11-2.

Jared Walsh led the way for the Rangers offense.

Evan Grant has Three Thoughts from the victory.

The Rangers had their ring ceremony on Saturday. The ring is replete with details from the Rangers’ run to the title.

Jack Leiter had an impressive five inning outing for Round Rock. Leiter struck out nine in five innings without allowing a walk.

Josh Stephen, who was slated to start the season with Frisco, will miss the start of the season after getting a cortisone injection for back soreness.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read looks at the members of the Rangers Opening Day roster.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.