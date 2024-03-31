Texas Rangers lineup for March 31, 2024 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jordan Wicks for the Cubs.
The Rangers look to make it three in a row to start off the 2024 season. Bruce Bochy changes things up with his getaway day lineup, as Corey Seager and Jonah Heim each get a day off, and Adolis Garcia is at DH.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Langford — LF
Jung — 3B
Garcia — DH
Duran — SS
Knizner — C
Walsh — 1B
Carter — RF
Taveras — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.
