Texas Rangers lineup for March 31, 2024 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jordan Wicks for the Cubs.

The Rangers look to make it three in a row to start off the 2024 season. Bruce Bochy changes things up with his getaway day lineup, as Corey Seager and Jonah Heim each get a day off, and Adolis Garcia is at DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Langford — LF

Jung — 3B

Garcia — DH

Duran — SS

Knizner — C

Walsh — 1B

Carter — RF

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.