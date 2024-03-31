2-1 - Rangers fail to do spring cleaning, drop finale 9-5 to Cubs

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Chicago Cubs scored nine runs.

Even the champs can’t win ‘em all, I guess.

Maybe there’s comfort in the fact that, as Texas won yesterday in a very 2023 fashion, they lost today in a very 2023 fashion with the bullpen coming undone. Following that formula, baby!

Perhaps the biggest surprise was, after tying the game at five apiece after trailing 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Rangers’ bats didn’t deliver a lead despite many opportunities throughout this Easter Sunday.

Regardless, it’s one series and one series win is in the books and hey, it could be worse, at least they weren’t swept in a four-game set at home like some neighboring team...

Player of the Game: With Corey Seager taking the day off as he works his way back to the everyday grind after missing all but the final days of spring training, the other keystone superstar Marcus Semien was charged with carrying the load today.

Semien went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and three RBIs and was the catalyst for both of Texas’ rallies from early deficits.

Up Next: The Rangers jet off to the site where their postseason run began last October with a series in store for them against the Rays. RHP Dane Dunning will make his first start of the year for Texas against RHP Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

The April Fools first pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 5:50 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.