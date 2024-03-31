Thoughts on a 9-5 Rangers loss

Cubs 9, Rangers 5
- That was disappointing, huh?
- Jon Gray has shown flashes over the past couple of season of what the Rangers hoped he would be able to do consistently once he was out of Colorado, but hasn’t been able to do it…well, consistently. Gray has had trouble getting in a groove and keeping everything clicking for him.
- Today was another unfortunate instance of things not clicking. Bruce Bochy said after the game that Gray never seemed to get in sync. Gray said afterwards his arm felt weak. The end result was a short outing that saw Gray leave with two outs in the fourth, having allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out just two.
- Gray got just three swings and misses on 67 pitches today. That’s a problem.
- With the state of the Ranger rotation right now, with Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom all on the injured list, Texas needs quality work from Gray in the first part of the season. Hopefully we will see that going forward.
- The Rangers also need solid work from the bullpen. They got that on Sunday from Jose Urena and Yerry Rodriguez. Urena, who made the team as a long reliever after a strong spring, gave Texas 2.1 shutout innings. They also got that from Yerry Rodriguez, who provided two shutout innings behind Urena.
- They did not get that from Jose Leclerc. Leclerc, asked to pitch the ninth with the game tied at 5, allowed a single and a pair of walks while retiring a pair of batters. Bases loaded, two outs, Leclerc got up 1-2 on Ian Happ but couldn’t put him away, ultimately walking him to force in the go-ahead run. Jake Latz came in in relief and allowed a pair of singles to make it 9-5, pretty much erasing any hopes of a comeback.
- Texas put up two runs in the second on a Marcus Semien two out, two run single. Two innings later Semien doubled in a run, with Wyatt Langford following that up with a two run triple. From the fifth inning on, though, Texas was able to do little offensively.
- Jon Gray hit 96.1 mph with his fastball. Jose Urena’s sinker reached 96.9 mph. Yerry Rodriguez’s fastball touched 98.5 mph. Jose Leclerc maxed out at 96.7 mph. Jake Latz topped out at 96.2 mph.
- Marcus Semien had a 104.9 mph double and a 100.7 mph single. Leody Taveras had a 104.8 mph single. Wyatt Langford had a 104.3 mph triple. Jared Walsh had a 101.2 mph fly out. Josh Smith had a 100.6 mph line out.
- Losses happen. Two of three is a good first series. On to Tampa.
Loading comments...