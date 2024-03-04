Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland has observations from Arizona following a Wyatt Langford-less loss for the Texas Rangers yesterday.

Kennedi Landry writes that Dane Dunning’s freshly installed spring mystery pitch is actually a forkball.

McFarland writes that Dunning is trying to widen his repertoire in anticipation of being in the rotation out of spring.

Landry answers questions in her latest mailbag, including what it would take for pitching prospect Jack Leiter to reach the big leagues in 2024.

Jeff Wilson writes about how the Rangers pitching staff is helping each other by watching bullpen sessions.

Brent Maguire writes that Justin Foscue has been a standout prospect at camp for Texas, which is saying something in a camp that includes Langford and Evan Carter.

And, McFarland checks out what it’s like being Carson Coleman, a rehabbing Rule 5 selection with the world champions.

Have a nice day!