Wheeler, Phillies agree to extension, per reports

MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms on a contract extension that is expected to be announced today, per reports. Matt Gelb of the Athletic says it is a 3 year, $126 million extension.

Wheeler, who turns 34 in May, has blossomed since joining the Phillies prior to the 2020 season. Originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants sixth overall in the 2009 MLB Draft and then traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline in 2011 for Carlos Beltran, Wheeler was solid during his time with New York, but was seen as having not realized his potential. Over the last four seasons, however, Wheeler has established himself as a legitimate ace.

Wheeler is in the final year of the 5 year, $118 million deal he signed with Philadelphia in the 2019-20 offseason. At three years, this extension will keep Wheeler with the Phillies through his age 37 season, and gives him one of the highest AAVs of any pitcher.