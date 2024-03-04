Spring Training Game Thread: Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers

As has become a bit of a spring tradition, the Texas Rangers will be live on your television but via a telecast from the AL West rival Anaheim Angels. Unfortunately, Wyatt Langford isn’t in the lineup.

LHP Cody Bradford will take the mound for Texas opposite LHP Tyler Anderson for Anaheim.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups ANGELS RANGERS Ehire Adrianza - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B Nolan Schanuel - 1B Leody Taveras - CF Miguel Sano - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Logan O'Hoppe - C Jonah Heim - C Jo Adell - CF Ezequiel Duran - SS Mickey Moniak - RF Justin Foscue - DH Hunter Dozier - DH Matt Duffy - 3B Jordyn Adams - LF Elier Hernandez - RF Zach Neto - SS Derek Hill - LF Tyler Anderson - LHP Cody Bradford - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via texasrangers dot com, or catch the Angels’ television feed on BS Southwest. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!