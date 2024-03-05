Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland has a few observations from yesterday’s quick-moving contest for the Texas Rangers against Ron Washington’s Angels.

Jeff Wilson writes that, despite a couple of days off, Rangers camp has quickly become the Wyatt Langford show.

Tim Cowlishaw writes about Washington’s second chance in Anaheim after seeing former pupil Marcus Semien, and his former team, win a championship.

Kennedi Landry checks out a couple of NRI options who could earn a spot on the Rangers’ pitching staff.

McFarland has more on one of those options, Diego Castillo, who is giving Texas something to think about for the bullpen this spring.

Matt Fisher previews the hot corner for the Rangers where Josh Jung took the leap from prospect to established regular in 2023, and, with some health luck, could climb further in 2024.

McFarland writes that the Rangers want Cody Bradford in the rotation and Cody Bradford wants Cody Bradford in the rotation.

And, the tag team of Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal have their latest Windup which includes a look at how Langford and Evan Carter could put an end the left field black hole in Texas.

