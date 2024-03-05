Verlander, Giolito to start season on i.l.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Lucas Giolito of the Boston Red Sox will each be starting the season on the injured list, per reports out today.

This is part of the rite of spring, when we start hearing that various starting pitchers around the league will not be ready to go for Opening Day. Sometimes the issues are serious, sometimes it is just a matter of a player needing a little extra time before he’s fully ready to go.

In the case of Verlander, this seems to be relatively minor. When camps opened Justin Verlander said he was behind schedule, it there seemed to be a pretty good chance that he would need an extra week or two before he would be ready to start the season. Astros manager Joe Espada said today that Verlander does needs more time to build up, so one would expect him to be activated sometime in mid-April.

With Giolito, things are a bit more ominous. Per the reporters in camp with the Red Sox this morning, BoSox manager Alex Cora said that Giolito was dealing with elbow discomfort after his last outing, and that “we’re obviously concerned.” Giolito was considered a possible #1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, but slid to the Washington Nationals at #16 due to concerns about his elbow. Giolito ended up getting Tommy John surgery just weeks after signing with Washington.

Giolito signed a free agent deal with Boston this offseason that will pay him $18 million this year, and that has a player option for $19 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout, as well as a 2026 team option. He was the one big pitching acquisition the Red Sox made this offseason, and given that Boston also traded Chris Sale this winter, if he missed significant time this year, that would be a big blow to Boston.

I expect this could also stir up more talk about free agent Jordan Montgomery potentially going to the Boston Red Sox. Boston is the team that has been most prominently linked to Montgomery on a long-term deal this winter, but to date they have apparently not offered a deal lucrative enough for Montgomery to bite. A Giolito absence could result in them re-visiting this possibility.

UPDATE — Per Jeff Passan, initial results indicate Giolito has a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain. This puts Giolito’s entire 2024 season into question.