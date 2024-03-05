Harris optioned, four re-assigned

The Texas Rangers have optioned outfielder Dustin Harris to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. In addition, non-roster invitees Matt Whatley, Liam Hicks, Abi Ortiz and Aaron Zavala have been re-assigned to the minor league camp.

None of these moves should be a surprise. Harris is the first player on the 40 man roster to be sent down, but he is, among the position players on the 40, the least likely player to be on the Opening Day roster. He was also scratched from the lineup due to an oblique issue a few days ago, and hasn’t played since.

As for the NRIs sent down, Whatley and Hicks are catchers who were likely in camp to just have some extra guys to catch pitchers early on. Neither were serious contenders to be on the major league roster.

Zavala was the Rangers’ second round pick in 2021, and followed up a terrific 2022 season with an injury in the AFL, a late start to 2023 as a result, and a bad overall 2023 season. An outfielder, Zavala is looking to get back on track this year, and will likely start the year at AA Frisco.

Ortiz, in contrast, had a huge 2023 season that put him on the prospect map, slashing .294/.371/.619 with 33 home runs in 109 games between low-A and high-A. A first baseman, Ortiz would seem likely to start the year in AA Frisco, and like Zavala, wasn’t a candidate for the Opening Day roster.

Per the Texas Rangers PR account, there are now 64 players in the major league camp — 39 40 man roster guys and 25 NRIs.