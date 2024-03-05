Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Oh look, it’s one of those teams that hasn’t won the World Series.
The World Series champion Texas Rangers get a first look at the ringless Mariners today from Peoria.
RHP Owen White will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Logan Gilbert for Seattle.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|MARINERS
|Evan Carter - LF
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Mitch Haniger - RF
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Ty France - 1B
|Travis Jankowski - RF
|Luis Urias - 3B
|Matt Duffy - 2B
|Taylor Trammell - LF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Sam Haggerty - 2B
|Owen White - RHP
|Logan Gilbert - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Peoria Stadium is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
