Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

lol Seattle

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oh look, it’s one of those teams that hasn’t won the World Series.

The World Series champion Texas Rangers get a first look at the ringless Mariners today from Peoria.

RHP Owen White will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS MARINERS
Evan Carter - LF J.P. Crawford - SS
Leody Taveras - CF Julio Rodriguez - CF
Nathaniel Lowe - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Jared Walsh - 1B Cal Raleigh - C
Ezequiel Duran - SS Mitch Haniger - RF
Josh Smith - 3B Ty France - 1B
Travis Jankowski - RF Luis Urias - 3B
Matt Duffy - 2B Taylor Trammell - LF
Andrew Knizner - C Sam Haggerty - 2B
Owen White - RHP Logan Gilbert - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Peoria Stadium is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

