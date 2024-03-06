Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Both the Giants and Red Sox have lost pitchers to injury, which may shake things loose for Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. But then again, maybe it won’t.

Evan Grant continues his Ranger prospect countdown with number 27, Alejandro Osuna, and number 26, Antoine Kelly.

Ron Washington took a moment to give props to the World Series Champs before facing Tecas for the first time as an opposing manager.

The Rangers’ pitchers struck out 16 batters yesterday, tying a Cactus League club record.

Diego Castillo has had three scoreless outings and is looking to put a crappy 2023 behind him.

Cody Bradford has “starting pitcher” on his vision board.

Sebastian Walcott may be just 17 years old but he’s turning heads in camp.

Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung are getting close to returning from injury.

Nathan Eovaldi is looking sharp enough that Bruce Bochy has joked that he may just put him on ice for the rest of Speing Training.

Former Angel All Star Jared Walsh is hoping that he can get his career back on track in Texas.

Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford are saying not to believe the hype because it’s actually underselling them.

Evan Grant says that Ranger fans in Surprise are content and basking in the glow of a World Series win.