MLB Pipeline top 30 Rangers prospects out

The 2024 MLB Pipeline top 30 prospect list for the Texas Rangers has dropped, and you will no doubt be shocked — SHOCKED!!! — to learn that Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford are atop the list.

Carter and Langford, who are #5 and #6 on the MLB Pipeline top 100 list, are followed by Sebastian Walcott, who is #71 on their top 100 list, and Brock Porter, who checks in at #88 overall.

The list thereafter is not terribly surprising, for the most part. Pipeline still likes Kumar Rocker and Anthony Gutierrez, despite their injury-shortened 2023 seasons. Abi Ortiz and Cam Cauley keep moving up the board. Josh Stephen and Aidan Curry sneak into the top 20.

Perhaps most notable is that pitchers Cole Winn and Zak Kent, who are on the 40 man roster, don’t make the list, being surpassed by the likes of Dane Acker and Izack Tiger. Winn has had a bad couple of seasons, and Kent was hurt much of last year, but still, it is somewhat notable, at least to me, that neither of them makes the cut.