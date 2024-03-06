Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

After the legend grew last fall, Adolis Garcia returns to game action for the world champion Texas Rangers for the first time since Game 3 of the World Series. Welcome back, Bombi! His first Cactus League action will be from Scottsdale against the National League’s Rockies.

LHP Andrew Heaney will take the mound today for Texas opposite LHP Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS ROCKIES Marcus Semien - 2B Charlie Blackmon - DH Wyatt Langford - LF Kris Bryant - RF Adolis Garcia - DH Nolan Jones - LF Justin Foscue - 1B Brendan Rodgers - 2B Ezequiel Duran - SS Ryan McMahon - 3B Leody Taveras - CF Elehuris Montero - 1B Davis Wendzel - 3B Ezequiel Tovar - SS Andrew Knapp - C Brenton Doyle - CF Elier Hernandez - RF Jacob Stallings - C Andrew Heaney - LHP Kyle Freeland - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!