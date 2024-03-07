Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Adolis Garcia homered yesterday in his spring debut, although he was DH’ing rather than playing in the field.

Despite his late entry into official spring games Garcia says he will be ready for Opening Day.

He also says “its good to be back” and that he’s “just feeling good.”

Evan Grant’s mailbag column kicks off with the classic “why can’t we develop pitching” and pivots to Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.

Houston still has a better bullpen than the Rangers, but Bruce Bochy doesn’t seem to be worried.

Shawn McFarland says teams will probably need to think twice about running on Wyatt Langford.

Justin Foscue is continuing to get reps at first base and seems to be getting more comfortable.

Evan Grants thinks his number 25 prospect, Marc Church, has the stuff and composure to be a closer.

Grants number 24 may have the best slider in the organization but he’s getting kind of old to still be hanging out in prospect lists.