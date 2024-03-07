Texas Rangers’ Spring Breakout roster announced

The Texas Rangers have announced their roster for the inaugural Spring Breakout games, which will be taking place March 11-14, 2024. The Rangers’ Spring Breakout games will be a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, taking place at Surprise on March 14.

What is the Spring Breakout, you may ask? Let me quote from the article linked above:

MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball’s future: the current stars of Minor League Baseball. The inaugural edition will be held from March 14-17 at Grapefruit and Cactus league stadiums during Spring Training. A series of 16 exhibition games will be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization’s top prospects, creating a new touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates our sport’s budding talent.

Most notable in regards to the Rangers roster is that neither Evan Carter nor Wyatt Langford — the Rangers’ top two prospects on just about every list, and consensus top 10 guys in MLB — are not on the roster. That may simply be a reflection of the Rangers’ belief that those two guys — and in particular, Carter, who starred down the stretch and in the playoffs for Texas last year — are not “prospects” per se at this point.

The other players on the MLB Pipeline Rangers top 30 who aren’t on the roster are Kumar Rocker (rehabbing from Tommy John surgery), Paulino Santana (presumably not in camp in Arizona), Josh Stephen (reason unknown), Braylin Morel (presumably not in camp in Arizona), and Joseph Montalvo (reason unknown).