Kent, White optioned, Teodo, Wolfram re-assigned

The Texas Rangers have optioned pitchers Owen White and Zak Kent to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. In addition, pitchers Emiliano Teodo and Grant Wolfram have been re-assigned to the minor league camp. This leaves the Rangers with 60 players in major league camp, per the team.

These moves are not surprising. White and Kent had difficult 2023 seasons, and neither has impressed thusfar this spring. Moreover, neither was seen as much of a candidate to make the Opening Day roster, though it was possible that White, who pitched a few times out of the pen for Texas last season, could have ended up in a role like Cole Ragans had to start 2024 if he had had a great camp.

The 23 year old Teodo has been used as both a starter and a reliever in the minors for the Rangers, though he pitched solely as a reliever in his impressive stint in the Arizona Fall League at the end of 2023, when he struck out 19 while allowing three hits and three walks in eleven innings. He hits triple digits and seems to profile as a reliever long-term — and could be up in the majors with the Rangers this year — though whether he starts at Frisco for 2024, or returns to Hickory, where he spent the 2023 season, likely depends on whether the Rangers are going to be working him out of the bullpen or in the rotation to start the year.

Wolfram is a lefty reliever who has been on the radar, albeit on the fringes, for a while. He had a good run at Frisco in 2023, but got roughed up in 11 outings for Round Rock. Like Teodo, he could potentially get a look in the major league pen in 2024, depending on needs and how he progresses over the course of the season.