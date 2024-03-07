Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona team is on the road in Arizona today to take on the vacationing team from Texas that is the home team. These teams also recently met in the World Series, in case you forgot. The Texas Rangers won that one. It’s was pretty cool.

RHP Jose Urena will take the mound for Texas opposite RHP Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Alek Thomas - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Evan Carter - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Wyatt Langford - LF Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - DH Jace Peterson - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Jonah Heim - C Blaze Alexander - 2B Matt Duffy - 3B Kevin Newman - SS Travis Jankowski - RF Albert Almora - LF Josh Smith - SS Zac Gallen - RHP Jose Urena - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!