Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Shawn McFarland has three observations from yesterday’s spring training game as the Rangers played on in the desert.

Kennedi Landry has notes on the Rangers spring breakout roster, released yesterday.

Landry also writes about Jose Urena’s day yesterday as he tries to make a push for a roster spot.

In his Friday newsletter Jeff Wilson goes through yesterday’s round of cuts.

Wilson also offers up some players to watch as minor league camp gets going.

Tim Cowlishaw is out in the desert and says he’s seen enough: it’s time for the Rangers to pay Jordan Montgomery.

Speaking of which, FanGraphs asks how long the remaining free agents can wait to sign before things start getting weird.

The Rangers unveiled their gold-trim uniforms for 2024, following MLB’s new-ish tradition.

MLB The Show has released a big chunk of player ratings for the 2024 edition. Corey Seager is still underrated.

Relief arm Grant Anderson is still hanging around at spring training trying to sneak a roster spot.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with No. 24, Zack Kent.

And finally, Grant has a feature on Dr. Keith Meister, the man who revolutionized Tommy John surgery.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.