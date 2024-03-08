Lowe has oblique strain, Opening Day in jeopardy

Nathaniel Lowe has an oblique strain, per the beats, and manager Bruce Bochy says the Texas Rangers first baseman is in jeopardy of not being ready to go come Opening Day.

This is a disappointing bit of news, though as we have discussed, injuries always crop up in spring training, and the Rangers have had a pretty healthy spring thusfar. Lowe is expected to miss three or four weeks, and as we discussed with Dustin Harris last week, oblique injuries can linger and take a while before a player is back at 100%.

To the extent there is good news, it is something that should not cause Lowe to miss a significant amount of time during the regular season, and the Rangers have some decent short-term options to sort through. If Corey Seager is ready to start the season as he works his way back from hernia surgery, Ezequiel Duran could fill in at first base for Lowe. If Seager starts the season on the injured list and Duran has to man shortstop, then Justin Foscue could start the year in the major leagues as the interim first baseman.

The one position where the Rangers do not have a definitive (when everyone is healthy) starter is at DH, where Duran, Foscue and Wyatt Langford are all currently viable candidates. If Seager and Lowe both start the season on the injured list, then we could see an Opening Day lineup that includes Justin Foscue at first base, Wyatt Langford at DH, Ezequiel Duran at shortstop.

Langford isn’t on the 40 man roster, but at this stage, I doubt that is a consideration. With four players who will be out long enough to be put on the 60 day injured list, the Rangers wouldn’t have an issue with creating a 40 man roster spot for him, and even if they decide to send him down once Lowe and Seager are healthy, he’s not someone who you are going to be concerned about running out of options.

My guess is, though, that this simplifies the Rangers’ decision in regards to having Langford start the season in the major leagues. I think Langford will be on the Opening Day roster, and won’t be back in the minors again unless he’s on a rehab assignment.