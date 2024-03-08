Spring Training Game Thread: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

The Royals have come crawling back to Surprise to face off against the current kings of the complex with the Texas Rangers eyeing another Cactus League victory.

RHP Jack Leiter gets the opportunity to make the start today for Texas opposite RHP Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups ROYALS RANGERS Maikel Garcia - SS Evan Carter - CF Bobby Witt - DH Wyatt Langford - LF Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Jared Walsh - 1B Salvador Perez - C Ezequiel Duran - SS Hunter Renfroe - RF Travis Jankowski - RF Michael Massey - 2B Matt Duffy - 2B Adam Frazier - 3B Josh Smith - 3B Garrett Hampson - LF Justin Foscue - DH Kyle Isbel - CF Andrew Knizner - C Seth Lugo - RHP Jack Leiter - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!