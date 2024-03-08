Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte has been suspended for 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing substance, MLB announced today.

The 22 year old shortstop is a consensus top 25 prospect in MLB, and in 35 games in the majors in 2023, slashed .316/.366/.456. Marte was slated to be a regular for a young Cincinnati team that may potentially be in the mix in a mediocre National League Central. Cincy will now be without Marte for the first half of the season.