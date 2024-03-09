Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe has an oblique strain, putting his the start of his season in jeopardy.

Shawn McFarland takes a look at some of the candidates to replace him if he’s not ready for opening day.

In other news, Kennedi Landry writes on the strong spring start for Rangers pitching prospect Jack Leiter.

McFarland takes stock of Leiter’s chances at a rotation spot on a shorthanded staff.

He also has three other observations from yesterday’s spring game.

New bullpen signee David Roberson is ready for whatever role he’s put in, classic vet.

Speaking of, Jeff Wilson asks how many spots in the Rangers pen are actually open this spring.

Evan Grant’s prospect countdown continues with No. 24 Yeison Morrobel.

And see where the Rangers rank on MLB Pipeline’s organizational prospect rankings.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!