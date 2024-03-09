Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

The champion Texas Rangers continue their Cactus League tour in Glendale, Arizona where they will take on MLB’s latest evil superteam, the Dodgers.

RHP Yerry Rodriguez will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Michael Grove for Los Angeles.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS DODGERS Marcus Semien - 2B Mookie Betts - SS Leody Taveras - CF Freddie Freeman - 1B Ezequiel Duran - SS Will Smith - C Adolis Garcia - DH Max Muncy - 3B Davis Wendzel - 3B James Outman - CF Blaine Crim - 1B Chris Taylor - RF Sam Huff - C Enrique Hernandez - 2B Derek Hill - RF Miguel Rojas - DH Elier Hernandez - LF Miguel Vargas - LF Yerry Rodriguez - RHP Michael Grove - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the broadcast on the radio via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch from Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!