Rangers claim Barrero on waivers

The Texas Rangers have claimed infielder Jose Barrero on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced today. To make room for Barrero on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have placed pitcher Carson Coleman on the 60 day injured list.

Barrero was originally signed by the Reds out of Cuba in 2017. He cracked the Baseball America top 100 prospect list in 2021 and 2022. Barrero made his major league debut in 2020, and has split the past three seasons between the majors and the minors. Barrero slashed .258/.333/.540 and was 20 for 21 in stolen bases in 2023 in AAA, but slashed just .218/.295/.323 in the majors in 2023. Contact issues have been Barrero’s big problem, as he has struck out 163 times in 447 major league plate appearances, while walking just 28 times.

Barrera turns 26 in a month and is out of options. This would seem to be an instance of the team using the availability of a 40 man roster spot (due to the multiple pitchers who could be moved to the 60 day injured list) to take a look at Barrero and potentially see if they can sneak him through waivers and outright him end the end of spring training.

Coleman is the Rule 5 selection who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and who isn’t expected to be back until the second half of the season.