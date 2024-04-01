Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Texas Rangers lost for the first time in like five months but today is April Fools’ Day so you can’t believe everything you read.

Matt Fisher checks out the stats, stars, and stories from the Opening Weekend series win against the Cubs.

McFarland writes that Jon Gray was understandably not happy with his first start of the season in yesterday’s finale.

Kennedi Landry writes that Wyatt Langford acquitted himself well in his first series as a big leaguer.

McFarland notes that Langford even showed some leather in his first start in the field in the finale.

R.J. Anderson picks out the things that the Rangers will need to do to become MLB’s first repeat champs in 23 years.

Landry’s newsletter for the week covers the return of Travis Jankowski as an unlikely hero for the Rangers.

Will Leitch has a takeaway for each team from MLB’s opening weekend where, yes, the Rangers are still reigning champions.

