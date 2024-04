Texas Rangers lineup for April 1, 2024 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ryan Pepiot for the Rays.

We have the Rangers facing off against the Rays of Tampa Bay. Leody Taveras is getting the day off, with Travis Jankowski starting in center field.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — RF

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Langford — LF

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Jankowski — CF

5:50 p.m. Central start time. Rays are -125 favorites.