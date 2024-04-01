2024 Texas Rangers Opening Weekend Recap

2024 Season Record: 2-1

2024 Series record: 1-0

It’s good to have baseball back, isn’t it?

Especially when your team is the reigning World Series champions!

GAME ONE: 4-3 Win vs Chicago Cubs

The banner was finally raised… dropped…? Albeit not in the prettiest way but it will fly forever and that’s all that matters.

The Texas Rangers are World Series Champions. It truly can not be said enough. And I will make this guarantee to you that it will be said in every weekly recap this season. Because it’s real and we’re not dreaming!

Now on to game one of the 2024 season. Stop me if you’ve heard this before… Jonah Heim got screwed over by the home plate ump.

That’s the story of the game because in the top of the ninth inning, it led to Chicago taking a 3-2 lead. Now should Heim have stopped to argue with the ump instead of going straight towards the ball to prevent the run from scoring? Yes. But was that a garbage call by the ump that Jonah had every right to yell about? Extreme yes.

Not to worry, baseball did the weird thing it does where it somehow balances itself out and gives redemption to the players that deserve it.

But first! Travis Jankowksi comes in to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth and hits a home run to tie the game. Because of course, how else would he get the name El Blondi if he wasn’t clutch?

Who else got a little game 1 of the World Series vibes here?

Fast forward to the 10th inning, two outs, Josh Jung on 3rd, Adolis Garcia on 2nd, and Wyatt Langford on 3rd and who is up to bat? Heim of course! Baseball is a story book script after all. So of course that means he hits a game winning single to center.

GAME TWO: 11-2 Win vs Chicago Cubs

The Rangers had an offensive outbreak in this game, another classic approach from last season. Going into the eighth inning the Rangers had a 5-2 lead over the Cubs who hadn’t scored since the second inning.

Doing what they do best, they had a multi-run inning. Texas batted around and scored six runs to secure their 11-2 win.

Jared Walsh had a notable performance in his debut as a Ranger, playing first base, he went 3-for-5 and was a triple away from the cycle.

Cody Bradford started the game and got into a little trouble early in the game but settled down after giving up the two runs in the second inning, proving he rightfully earned his spot in the rotation. Bradford had a quality start of five innings and giving up just two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six.

We also got an early contender for pettiest moment of the season. The Rangers got their championship rings before the game and inside to mark their 11-0 postseason record on the road, spelled out ROAD with the logos of the teams they beat in order. An absolute beauty!

GAME THREE: 9-5 Loss vs Chicago Cubs

Unfortunately, another Rangers classic approach but not the good kind.

They went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners. Jon Gray made his season debut and was not his best.

Texas also struck out 13 times.

This loss falls on Jose Leclerc who pitched two thirds of an inning and gave up four runs on three walks and a hit.

Good news is, there are at least 159 games left in the year 2024 for the Texas Rangers and they were never going to go 162-0.